Electroplating Chemicals Market Global Review and Outlook 2019 to 2025

The global Electroplating Chemicals market was valued at 4830 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 7020 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2019-2025.

The Electroplating Chemicals Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Electroplating chemicals refer to chemical products with hazardous chemical properties or hazardous chemical components, including additives, raw and auxiliary materials, etc., which are used in the electroplating production process. Electroplating chemicals are generally toxic, corrosive, and flammable.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Electroplating Chemicals Market: BASF SE (Germany), Cabot Microelectronics Corp. (USA), Dow Chemical Company (USA), Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited (Japan), Hitachi Chemical Company Limited (Japan), Praxair, Inc. (US), Kanto Chemical Co., Inc. (Japan), SUMCO Corporation (Japan), Linde AG (Germany), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan), Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company (Japan), OM Group, Inc. (US), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Sachem Inc. (US) and other.

According to the downstream application areas, including machinery manufacturing, hardware general industry, light industry, electronics industry, aerospace and instrumentation and other electroplating chemicals, among which hardware general electroplating chemicals account for about 20% of the overall electroplating chemicals industry.

At present, general hardware electroplating chemicals are mainly used in automobiles, high-end equipment (including ships, aerospace, military, high-end equipment, etc.) and some hardware, electronic products, metal casings and other fields. Among them, the automotive field is the most widely used. Basically, the existing general hardware electroplating chemical production enterprises are involved in this field, accounting for about 60% in this field; in the field of hardware and electronic products, such as metal casing, due to relatively low requirements, In the mid-end sector, there are more companies that can provide products and services. In the field of high-end equipment, due to high requirements, technical difficulties, high barriers to entry, the number of enterprises is small.

Electroplating Chemicals Market Segmentation by Type

Pretreatment Agent

Electroplating Additive

Post-treatment Agent

Electroplating Chemicals Market Segmentation by Application

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Jewellery

Machinery Parts & Components

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Electroplating Chemicals market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Electroplating Chemicals Market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report. The report contains basic, secondary and advanced information pertaining to the Market global status and trend, market size, share, growth, trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2019–2025.

Finally, all aspects of the Global Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis.

