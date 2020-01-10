Dental Floss Market Demands, Growth and Development forecast 2019 to 2025

The Dental Floss Market research report includes analysis of factual data that provides research results, vital recommendations, conclusions, and other important information to the readers, who in turn bases his or her decision making on the content of the report. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, value and volume (as applicable).

The analysts forecast the global dental floss market to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% during the period 2019-2024.

Dental floss (or simply floss) is a cord of thin filaments used to remove food and dental plaque from between teeth in areas a toothbrush is unable to reach. As the build-up of plaque between the teeth is the primary cause of dental disease, such as gingivitis and dental caries, the use of floss is commonly recommended in order to prevent these conditions from developing. Using sole, non-handled floss can be challenging as it requires a high level of dexterity, resulting in less use.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

Chan Guare Industry Co., Ltd., Colgate-Palmolive Company, DenTek Oral Care, Inc., Dr. Fresh, LLC, Guangzhou Weimeizi Industrial Co., Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Lion Corporation, Perfect Group Corp., Ltd., Sanjiao Oral Health Co., Ltd., Sunstar Suisse S.A., Taihei Kogyo. Co., Ltd., The Procter & Gamble Company.

Dental professionals recommend that a person floss once per day before or after brushing to reach the areas that the brush will not and allow the fluoride from the toothpaste to reach between the teeth. Floss is commonly supplied in plastic dispensers that contain 10 to 100 meters of floss. After pulling out approximately 40 cm of floss, the user pulls it against a blade in the dispenser to cut it off. The user then strings the piece of floss on a fork-like instrument or holds it between their fingers using both hands with about 1–2 cm of floss exposed.

This report segments the Global Dental Floss Market on the basis of Types are:

On The basis Of Application, the Global Dental Floss Market is Segmented into:

Waxed Floss

Unwaxed Floss

This report covers regional analysis including several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. It focuses on the leading and the progressing countries from every region in detail. South East Asia, Japan, China, and India are also predictable to witness vigorous growth in their respective markets for Global Dental Floss Market in the near future, states the research report.

This research report also highlights ratio, capacity, production, revenue and consumption in terms with geographical areas. It shows absolute study about major drivers boosting this market along with restraining factors that can hamper the growth of market. The rapid growth of large retail chains, including large supermarkets and supermarkets, has also increased demand for Dental Floss in developing countries in Asia.

