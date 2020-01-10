Blood Collection Tube Market Global Insights 2019, Forecast to 2023 | FL Medical S.r.l., Greiner Bio-One GmbH, Medtronic plc

The ‘Global Blood Collection Tube Market Outlook 2019-2023’ offers detailed coverage of Blood Collection Tube industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand, end-use details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Blood Collection Tube producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the market. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Blood Collection Tube producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the market.

The Global Blood Collection Tubes Market size is estimated to be USD 1.78 billion in 2019 and is predicted to reach nearly USD 2.3 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019-2023. To calculate the market size, the report considers the Blood Collection Tubes sales volume and revenue.

Key Vendors:

Becton Dickinson and Company, Chengdu Rich Science Industry Co. Ltd., FL Medical S.r.l., Greiner Bio-One GmbH, Medtronic plc, Narang Medical Ltd., Sarstedt AG & Co., Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Soyagreentec Co. Ltd., Terumo Corporation

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Summary

Blood Collection Tube are glass or plastic tubes sealed with a partial vacuum inside by rubber stoppers. Its diameter standard is 13 mm, and the length is 75mm or 100mm. The air pressure inside the tube is negative, less than the normal environment. After inserting the longer needle into the vein, the phlebotomist pushes the tube into the holder so that the shorter needle pierces the stopper. The difference in pressure between the inside of the tube and the vein causes blood to fill the tube. The tubes are available in various sizes for adult and pediatric phlebotomies.

The key drivers influencing the growth of blood collection increase in aging population and widespread of diseases. The increasing government initiatives and rise in the number of surgical procedures are also helping to fuel the market growth. The developing cell therapies are a major opportunity for the players in this market. The key constraint of this market is the cost of blood handling equipment.

Regional Analysis

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from key industry participants. The global Blood Collection Tube market has been segmented into five major regions, namely, North America (U.S., Canada, and others), Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Russia, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and others), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and others), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and others). Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key vendors operating in this market.

This report provides comprehensive analysis of

-Key market segments and sub-segments

-Evolving market trends and dynamics

-Changing supply and demand scenarios

-Quantifying market opportunities through market sizing and market forecasting

-Tracking current trends/opportunities/challenges

-Competitive insights

-Opportunity mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs

