The study is useful for companies seeking to understand the Belgian market and to understand how to locate a regional headquarters in Belgium. It outlines advanced facilities in industrial areas in which Belgium has centers of excellence.

Anheuser-Busch InBev is the world’s largest brewer and the largest company in Belgium. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (abbreviated as AB InBev) is a Brazilian-Belgian multinational drink and brewing holdings company based in Leuven, Belgium. Additional main offices are located in São Paulo, New York City, London, St. Louis, Mexico City, Bremen, Johannesburg and others. The company was enlarged in October 2016 when AB InBev purchased SABMiller and concluded a merger of the two entities.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium and has 49 office locations across 45 countries. Ahold Delhaize comes from the 2016 ‘merger’ of Dutch supermarket group Ahold (Albert Heijn) and its Belgian counterpart Delhaize. This left Ahold with 61% of the shares, Delhaize with the remaining 39%.

The Dutch are firmly in the driving seat, located in Zaandam, just up the coast from Amsterdam. The first Albert Heijn grocery store was opened in 1887 in nearby Oostzaan. The grocery chain expanded through the first half of the 20th century and went public in 1948.

According to Susan Eustis, principal author of the study “The development of business in Belgium will continue to leverage its support for NATO and for the EU. Belgium is truly defined by an international place that is ready to support business growth for companies that are able to fit into the culture.

Favorable work environments and a culture of integrity are a draw for Belgium. The people are nice and the working conditions are comfortable in Belgium. Belgium is characterized by a desire for people to get along. Brixit has been an issue for UK based companies because the loss of free trade is a problem. Brixit has been a draw for business in Belgium.

Belgium has a modern, private enterprise economy. It has a diversified industrial and commercial base. Industry is concentrated in the populous Flanders in the north, around Brussels and in the two biggest Walloon cities, Liège and Charleroi. Barriers to entry in Belgium include density of regulatory environments at every level.

