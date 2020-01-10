Barium Sulfate Market Demands, Growth and Development forecast 2019 to 2025

The Barium Sulfate Market research report includes analysis of factual data that provides research results, vital recommendations, conclusions, and other important information to the readers, who in turn bases his or her decision making on the content of the report. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, value and volume (as applicable).

The analysts forecast the global barium sulfate market to exhibit a CAGR of 3.75% during the period 2019-2024.

Barium sulfate is a contrast agent. Barium sulfate works by coating the inside of your esophagus, stomach, or intestines which allows them to be seen more clearly on a CT scan or other radiologic (x-ray) examination. It is used to help diagnose certain disorders of the esophagus, stomach, or intestines. Barium sulfate may also be used for purposes not listed in this medication guide.

Although soluble salts of barium are moderately toxic to humans, barium sulfate is nontoxic due to its insolubility. The most common means of inadvertent barium poisoning arises from the consumption of soluble barium salts mislabeled as BaSO4. In the Celobar incident (Brazil, 2003), nine patients died from improperly prepared radiocontrast agent. In regards to occupational exposures, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration set a permissible exposure limit at 15 mg/m3 while the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health has a recommended exposure limit at 10 mg/m3. For respiratory exposures, both agencies have set an occupational exposure limit at 5 mg/m3.

This report covers regional analysis including several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. It focuses on the leading and the progressing countries from every region in detail. South East Asia, Japan, China, and India are also predictable to witness vigorous growth in their respective markets for Global Barium Sulfate Market in the near future, states the research report.

This research report also highlights ratio, capacity, production, revenue and consumption in terms with geographical areas. It shows absolute study about major drivers boosting this market along with restraining factors that can hamper the growth of market. The rapid growth of large retail chains, including large supermarkets and supermarkets, has also increased demand for Barium Sulfate in developing countries in Asia.

