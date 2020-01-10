Art and Sculpture Market by Top Key Players, Size, Subdivision & Market Dynamics Forces

This Market Study has published a new report titled “Art and Sculpture Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2025” to offer its clients with crystal clear picture of market trends and opportunities in the global art and sculpture market during the projected period of eight years, i.e. between 2017 and 2025. While examining this market, we have considered market consolidation activities such as merger and acquisition, collaborations, partnerships, license agreements, patent transfer, which may influence the market growth between 2017 and 2025. It has been noted that currency fluctuations and changing taxation policies would have a significant impact on forecasting of global art and sculpture market over the forecast period.

Report Structure

Macro-economic indicators such as art and sculpture market outlook, gross domestic product and others have been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers. Bottom-up approach has been used to assess market numbers for global art and sculpture market, while the top-down approach has been used to counter-validate the reached numbers for global art and sculpture market. Historical trends have been analyzed to track the data. The global art and sculpture market report begins with the definition of the market. Relevance and impact of forecast factors is used to estimate the market. It is followed by an overview of market dynamics which includes This Market Study’s analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities which are influencing the development of the global art and sculpture market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on a weighted average model has been included at a regional level in the market report after detailed analysis of individual regions to better equip readers with meaningful insights on ongoing developments in the global art and sculpture market. In the final section of the report is dedicated for the detail profiles of various art and sculpture houses which are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings, SWOT analysis, and recent developments in the global art and sculpture market.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type Artifacts (Manuscripts, Decorative art pieces, and others) Sculptures

By Sales Channel Auction Houses Dealers Galleries Art Fairs Online Sales Retail Outlets Individual Sales Artists Studios Others (consumer-to-consumer, advisors)

By End User Private Collectors Museums (Local and International) Real Estate Developers Interior Designers Residential Individual Buyers Other Professionals (Art Authenticators, Restorers, and Conservators)

By Region North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA

Research Methodology

In-depth secondary research is used to determine top industry auction houses, galleries, art fairs, online Platforms, types of products, the end users, overall market size, and buying/selling procedure. We have also developed a list of industry players (Auction houses, Galleries, Art Fairs, Online platforms), distributors, retailers, and industry specialists. Data is validated by triangulation method, in which secondary, primary and This Market Study’s analysis contribute to the final data with the survey accounting for the generalized view through end user perspective. In order to conduct industry expert’s interviews, this market research company has formulated a detailed discussion guide. We have conducted interviews with industry experts, industry players, distributors, and retailers for data collection and verification. The End user survey is also taken in account with some specific focus surveys like for Interior Designer.

