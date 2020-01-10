Ambulatory EHR Market to Experience Significant Growth during the Forecast Period 2018 – 2027

An ambulatory EHR is a specific type of medical record designed to be used for providing outpatient facilities and other smaller practices. Ambulatory EHR is comparatively simple since it deals with a single patient rather than complex processes and involvement of various hospital departments. Ambulatory EHR helps the physician to maintain and track a patient’s medical records with ease.

Increase in the number of initiatives promoting the use of ambulatory EHR is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. The need for cost efficient medical practices is expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Advancements in the cloud based technologies in the healthcare industry is expected to be a major opportunity to drive the demand during the forecast period.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. Cerner Corporation

2. eClinicalWorks

3. Amazing Charts LLC

4. Allscripts

5. General Electric Company

6. athenahealth, Inc.

7. eMDs, Inc.

8. Greenway Health, LLC

9. Medical Information Technology, Inc.

10. Healthland

Based on delivery mode, the market is segmented as web & cloud based and on premise On the basis of application, the market has been categorized as, patient management, practice management, population health management, decision support, and other applications. Based on end users, the market is segmented as independent centers, hospital owned ambulatory centers and other end users.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Ambulatory EHR market based on delivery mode, application, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall ambulatory EHR market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The market of ambulatory EHR is anticipated to witness rapid growth in the region of North America in the upcoming years, owing to the various government policies supporting the use of EHR systems. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness sustainable growth during the forecast period, due to rising penetration of digital solutions in countries such as India and China.

