AI in Fintech Market 2020 Is Booming Worldwide | Top Key Players : IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, ComplyAdvantage.com, TIBCO Software

Global AI in Fintech Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global AI in Fintech including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global AI in Fintech investments from 2020 till 2024.

AI in fintech market was valued at USD 6.84 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 26.92 billion by 2024 registering a CAGR of 31.5% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

The Global AI in Fintech market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, ComplyAdvantage.com, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Samsung Group, IPsoft Inc., Next IT Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Onfido, Ripple Labs Inc., Trifacta Software Inc., Zeitgold GmbH, TIBCO Software, Data Minr Inc., Sift Science Inc., Pefin Holdings LLC, Betterment Holdings Inc., WealthFront Software Inc., Active.Ai among others.

Scope of the Report:

Artificial intelligence is a part of computer science, aiming to enable the development of computers, which can perform jobs usually done by people. Its main focus remains thinking or intelligence. The development of AI systems tends to fall inside three main areas; building systems that think like people, creating computation models that get tasks done, and forming systems to inform and inspire, but not imitate. Fintech prioritizes financial inclusivity, and to achieve this, real-time play an important role in fintech’s ease of adoption as individuals with a smartphone gain access to quick, personalized, and customized financial services.

Key Market Trends:

Fraud prevention and detection represent the most significant area of concern, for the financial institutions. This segment is likely to become one of the prominent drivers of IT expenditure. Thus, AI capable of avoiding these frauds is expected to experience increased adoption in Fintechs. Fraudulent activities in the industry have evolved, over the decades. Earlier, frauds were limited to cheque frauds and wire frauds. However, with the growth of the cybersphere and the accompanying expansion of the cybercriminal realm, fraud has taken on more virtualized forms.

Owing to rising technological penetration and digital channels (such as internet banking and mobile banking) becoming the prominent choices of customers for banking services, there is a greater need for banks to leverage fraud prevention solutions.

– NetGuardians, a Switzerland based Fintech company established in 2007, developed an augmented intelligence solution. It has been made especially for the banks to proactively prevent fraud and empower their clients with ML technology together with contextual information and excellent user experience. The company claimed that banks using this solution were able to achieve 83% reduction in false positives and save 93% of the time lost in fraud investigation.

– Fraud detection and management are imperative for financial institutions, now more than ever, as firms are faced with new and more sophisticated threats to client data, in addition to security breaches. Financial organizations could face fines of more than USD 1 billion, if they fail to meet government standards against money laundering, GDPR regulations, and other financial crimes.

