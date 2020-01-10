AFP Testing market to witness an impressive growth during the forecast period 2016 – 2024

Latest Study on the Global AFP Testing Market

The latest report published by Transparency Market Research on the AFP Testing market offers valuable insights related to the future prospects of the AFP Testing market. The underlying trends, prospective opportunities, impeding factors, and notable market drivers are analyzed in the presented report.

As per the study, the AFP Testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~US$ towards the end of 2029. Moreover, an in-depth analysis of the micro and macro-economic elements that are expected to influence the trajectory of the AFP Testing market during the forecast period (2019-2029) is included in the report.

market segments.

AFP Testing Market: Drivers and Restraints

AFP screening tests are largely employed and numerous amongst them are available commercially owing to their sensitivity for cancer diagnosis. The normal level of AFP in the blood of human beings is lower than 10 ng/ml but it may become as high as 500ng/ml in people suffering from chronic hepatitis. AFP levels also elevate in patients suffering from renal cancer, brain tumors, Hodgkin’s disease, and lymphoma.

The segment of cancer diagnostic is rising owing to the fact that researchers are on the lookout for discovering specific antigens and new techniques for further improvement of the mode of treatment. Thus, the increasing cases of cancer globally will provide impetus to the growth of the market for AFP testing. Some common cancers include testes cancer, liver cancer, ovarian cancer, stomach cancer, pancreatic cancer, and biliary tract cancer, and others including hepatitis and cirrhosis. In addition, the global AFP testing market is also poised to rise due to the increasing aging population because of the fact that aged people are more prone to tumor development and diseases.

AFP Testing Market: Region-wise Outlook

In terms of geography, the global AFP testing market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, the North America AFP testing market presents a significant share, while Europe and Asia Pacific were also dominant regions in the market, after North America.

Key players Mentioned in the Report are:

The top players in the global AFP testing market are Biomedical Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Kreatech Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, and Roche Diagnostics, among others.

Major regions analyzed under this research report are:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World (RoW)

