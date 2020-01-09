Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market: Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2018 to 2028

The Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2018 to 2028. The business intelligence study of the Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Each market player encompassed in the Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

Request 100 Page Sample Report Now at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3287

What insights readers can gather from the Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market report?

A critical study of the Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2, segment 3 and segment 4

Learn the behavior pattern of every Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis)

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization

The Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market share and why?

What strategies are the Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market players forming to gain a competitive edge?

Why region is expected to lead the global Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market?

What factors are negatively affecting the Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market growth?

What will be the value of the global Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market by the end of 2029?

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3287

Competitive Landscape

With demand for sulfate-free surfactants on the rise, Evonik launched a range of surfactants containing a combination of sodium cocoyl isethionate and thickening agents specially manufactured to meet the demands of skin and hair care products.

To capitalize on the pervasive trend of sustainability, Lamazuna launched the first-of-its-kind solid toothpaste with sodium cocoyl isethionate as the cleansing agent and surfactant in the oral care product. The company is marketing the product as a zero waste producer and is using degradable cardboard for packaging of the toothpaste.

Banking on the growing demand for natural ingredients-based home care products, Capucin announced the launch of Cake Vaisselle, a high-performance solid soap for cleaning dishes and utensils with sodium cocoyl isethionate as the main component in its formulation.

Increasing reports of irritability from using shampoos using sulfate-based surfactants is prompting companies to introduce sulfate-free shampoos and hair care products. In order to capitalize on the growing demand for sulfate-free hair products, Solvay launched Miracare SOFT S-525 shampoo which leverages the high foamability and efficient cleansing action of sodium cocoyl isethionate.

Some of the key players operating in the sodium cocoyl isethionate market are BASF SE, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., AkzoNobel N.V., JEEN International Corporation, KIYU New Material Co. Ltd., Taiwan NJC Corporation, Clariant International Ltd., Innospec Inc., Henan Surface Chemical Industry Co Ltd., Millchem-Akott, and Huanggang Yongan Pharmaceutical.

Additional Insight:

Skin Care Industry to Push Demand for Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate

Burgeoning demand for natural and organic personal care products, in addition to sodium cocoyl isethionate’s superior lathering properties, mildness towards skin, moisture retention, and cleansing capabilities are some of the factors expected to drive widespread adoption of the chemical compound as surfactant in skin care products such as soaps, creams, lotions, cleansers, bubble baths, shaving foam, and makeup remover.

Its eco-friendly and sustainable nature in addition to its efficient cleaning action is expected to aid its adoption in hair, oral, and baby care products. Demand for the chemical compound in pharmaceuticals and electroplating applications is also expected to burgeon in the foreseeable future and aid in sodium cocoyl isethionate market proliferation.

Scope of the Market

Research Methodology

The report on sodium cocoyl isethionate market is a consequence of the robust and elaborate research methodology employed during the compilation of the report. A two-step research process involving primary and secondary researches was conducted to obtain invaluable and actionable insights into the sodium isethionate market. Primary research was conducted by interviewing seasoned experts from the sodium cocoyl isethionate market while secondary research involved a thorough study of company press releases, trade journals, paid sources, and other publications related to the sodium cocoyl isethionate market. Results from both steps of the research were triangulated with each other to create an accurate and authentic forecast of the sodium cocoyl isethionate market.

Research Methodology of this Report.

Request Customized Report As Per Your Requirements at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=3287

Why Choose Fact.MR?

Deliver updated information on the current industry trends

Available 24/7 to facilitate clients with unbiased solutions

Embrace digital technologies to offer accurate business ideas

Exhaustive supply chain augmentation analysis

Provide reports strictly according to the requirements of the clients

About Us

Fact.MR is an independent, pure play market intelligence firm incorporated with an objective to deliver high quality, customized market research solutions that help our clients successfully go to the market equipped with actionable insights capable of impacting crucial business decisions.

Contact Us

Fact.MR

Suite 9884, 27 Upper Pembroke Street,

Dublin 2, Ireland

Ph. No: +353-1-6111-593

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald