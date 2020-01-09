A co-founder of SkyWatch, James Slifierz, anticipates that 10 million U.S dollar to venture capital funding will be what is required to transform the way we look at Earth literally.

James’s startup, based in Waterloo, is trying to create satellite images a vital constituent of all types of new products by building it cheaper and easy to access.

The announcement about the flow of capital from stockholders is expected on Friday, comes now where there is a large amount of enthusiasm around the business of external space.

The Costs to space is reducing, and so SkyWatch can launch many satellites and different sensors, Slifierz reported.

In the year 2025, 90 percent of the spacecrafts that will create the imaging of the ecosystem not yet launched. So there is needed to grow more than ten times in supply that is going to occur in the coming five years. Slifierz said, On the other hand, SkyWatch is not in the business of placing satellites into orbit; what they are trying to modify is the thinking mode of the space industry, and develop

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald

Read more at SkyWatch raises 10-million U.S Buck at an Attempt to commoditize the satellite Vision