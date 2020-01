 Sinus Dilation Devices Market Analysis, Trends and Growth Overview | Grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2017 to 2023

Sinus Dilation Devices Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

Sinusitis is a medical condition characterized by inflammation along the sinus lining, which lead to nose blockage and further avoid the mucus drainage. Sinus dilation devices are medical devices used to expand the sinus openings of a patient’s nose to treat drainage issues related to nasal sinuses or sinusitis. One of the advanced sinus dilation procedure is the balloon sinus dilation, a minimally invasive procedure that replaces the traditional sinus surgeries procedure. During balloon sinus dilation procedure, a doctor reshapes the patient’s sinus pathway with inflated balloons to open the blocked sinus or nasal pathway. The procedure is generally preferred over decongestants, antibiotics, or steroids, as it provides immediate and long-lasting results.

The global sinus dilation devices market was valued at $3,326 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $5,778 million at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2017 to 2023.

Top Key Players:

Acclarent, Inc.

Medtronic Plc.

Entellus Medical, Inc.

Smith & Nephew Plc.

SinuSys Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Sklar Surgical Instruments

Accurate Surgical & Scientific Instruments

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated.

Intersect ENT, Inc.

High prevalence of chronic sinusitis, increase in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries, and growth in awareness about sinusitis surgeries in emerging countries drive the market growth. However, risks associated with sinus surgeries and low adoption of sinus treatment devices, owing to increased preference for drugs, restrict this growth. Nonetheless, expanding distribution network of key players and untapped market opportunities in developing economies are expected to present major prospects for market progression during the forecast period.

The global sinus dilation devices market is classified on the basis of product, end user, and region. According to product, the market is segmented into balloon sinuplasty systems, rhinoscopes, sinuscopes, sinus stents, and functional endoscopic sinus surgery (FESS) instruments set. Based on end user, it is bifurcated into hospitals & clinics and ambulatory surgical centers. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global sinus dilation devices market with current trends and future estimations from 2016 to 2023 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of drivers and restraints affecting the market growth is provided.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Balloon Sinuplasty Systems

Rhinoscopes

Sinuscopes

Sinus Stents

Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS) Instruments Set

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Table of contents:

1: Introduction

2: Executive Summary

3: Market Overview

4: Sinus Dilation Devices Market, By Product

5: Sinus Dilation Devices Market By End User

6: Sinus Dilation Devices Market By Geography

7: Company Profiles

