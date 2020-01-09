LED Light Engine Market Forecast Specifies Prime Growth by 2027

What is LED Light Engine?

The LED light engine (LLE) is a modern lighting technology with improved efficiency and better durability. These light engines can be used in place of conventional lamps. LED light engines are composed of LED chips mounted on a circuit board. Unlike traditional LED, LLEs eliminate the need of AC/DC transformer as they can directly connect to alternating current or AC power.

The reports cover key market developments in the LED Light Engine as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies focus on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. The inorganic growth strategy activities observed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities paved the way for an expansion of the businesses and customers of the market players. The market payers of the LED Light Engine are destined for lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the increasing demand for market LED Light Engine in the world market.

The LED light engine market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period with rapid modernization coupled with infrastructural development. Moreover, initiatives by governing bodies towards the adoption of the energy-efficient lighting system and reduction in LED prices further contribute towards the growth of the LED light engine market. However, the lack of awareness among consumers about the installation cost and alternative technologies may hinder the growth of the LED light engine market in the future. On the other hand, the development of wireless technologies is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the key players of the LED light engine market during the forecast period.

Here we have listed the top LED Light Engine Market companies in the world

1. Acuity Brands, Inc.

2. General Electric Company

3. Glamox Limited

4. Hubbell Incorporated

5. Ideal Industries Inc.

6. Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.

7. OSRAM GmbH

8. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

9. Signify Holding

10. Zumtobel Lighting GmbH

