India will lift off a massive satellite known as GSAT-30 this January on the seventeenth. The lift-off will take place at Kourou Space Center in French Guiana. Onboard, it will have Ariane-5 rocket of the European Space Agency (Ariane Space).

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) chairperson stated that the lift-off GSAT-30 from Kouru would be the first satellite of the agency to launch this year. The satellite will provide a connection to communicate to help run the country and non-governmental service givers.

In the meantime, Sivan has made a confirmation that the Indian Space Research Organization aims to do the other 25 lift offs this year, one of the launches being Aditya-L1 satellite. Aditya-L1 satellite will take the satellite will to the corona-revolving path that is just around the Lagrangian location. This is approximately 1.5 million kilometers away from Planet Earth.

The primary purpose of sending the Aditya satellite is to get knowledge concerning the solar corona. The satellite will stay for about thousands of kilometers above the photosphere or the corona. For those who do not know solar corona,

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald

Read more at ISRO to lift off Communication Satellite GSAT-30 on 17 January