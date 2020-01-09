IoT Gateway Market Size to Grow at a Steady Rate During Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

The global IoT Gateway Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2017 – 2025. The business intelligence study of the IoT Gateway Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units).

In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the IoT Gateway Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Each market player encompassed in the IoT Gateway Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the IoT Gateway Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

What insights readers can gather from the IoT Gateway Market report?

Learn the behavior pattern of every IoT Gateway Market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global IoT Gateway landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis)

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization

The IoT Gateway Market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant IoT Gateway Market share and why?

What strategies are the IoT Gateway Market players forming to gain a competitive edge?

Why region is expected to lead the global IoT Gateway Market?

What factors are negatively affecting the IoT Gateway Market growth?

What will be the value of the global IoT Gateway Market by the end of 2029?

Key Players

Some of the key players of IoT Gateway Market are: NXP Semiconductors N.V., Intel Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ARM Holdings, Plc, Super Micro Computer, Inc. and others.

IoT Gateway Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, IoT Gateway Market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, the IoT Gateway Market in North America is expected to dominate during the forecast period, owing to many companies present in the region for IoT gateways. North America region is expected to be followed by Asia Pacific, and Europe.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

IoT Gateway Market Segments

IoT Gateway Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

IoT Gateway Market Size & Forecast 2017 To 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain

IoT Gateway Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

IoT Gateway Market Value Chain

IoT Gateway Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for IoT Gateway Market includes

North America Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Market

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

