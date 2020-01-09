High Focus on Product Innovation & Development to Assist the Growth of the Mafura Oil Market between 2018 – 2028

The global Mafura Oil Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2018 – 2028. The business intelligence study of the Mafura Oil Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units).

In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Mafura Oil Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Each market player encompassed in the Mafura Oil Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Mafura Oil Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

Key Takeaways

In August 2018, the company Sundial Brands, LLC, which is a manufacturer of skincare and hair care products launched a new product range under the brand Shea Moisture containing honey and mafura oil in U.K. in selected retail stores.

Opportunities for Mafura Oil Market Participants:

The market penetration level for mafura oil is relatively low in the food industries. Manufacturers must adopt educational strategies to target the health-conscious consumers, mafura oil is rich in anti-oxidants and other essential substances. Also, the manufacturers must aim at gaining scientific consensus for the benefits claims of mafura oil. This will ensure them in building consumer trust and strengthen consumer base.

Brief Approach to Research:

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the product types and end uses of the target product covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report:

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

