Gear Motors Market Growth Prospects by 2027 with Leading Players

What is Gear Motors?

The gear motors are motive force systems integrating an electric motor and a reduction gear train in a single easy-to-mount configuration. These motors are specifically designed to produce a higher torque while maintaining lower horsepower or low motor output. It can either be an alternating current (AC) or direct current (DC) motor. Gear motors reduce speed in a series of gears to create more torque. This enables economical use of power in lifts, robotics, winches and other useful applications.

The gear motors market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as high growth of the renewable energy sector and broad applicability in major industries. Moreover, the mechanical simplicity of the product accompanied by modular and compact design is further likely to boost the growth of the gear motors market. However, high maintenance cost may hamper the growth of the gear motors market. Nonetheless, advancements in hybrid technology present significant growth opportunities for the key players operating in the gear motors market during the forecast period.

Here we have listed the top Gear Motors Market companies in the world

1.ABB Group

2.Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.p.A.

3.Eaton Corporation

4.Elecon Engineering Company Limited

5.Emerson Electric Co.

6.Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

7.SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH and Co KG

8.Siemens AG

9.Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

10.Watt Drive WEG Group

