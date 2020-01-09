Ebola Treatment Market Analysis by Market Leaders, Region, Product & Application 2016 – 2024

Latest Report on the Ebola Treatment Market

Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently published a market study that offers critical insights related to the growth prospects of the Ebola Treatment Market during the forecast period 2016 – 2024. The report takes into account the historical and current market trends to evaluate the top factors that are likely to influence the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

As per the report, the Ebola Treatment Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period primarily driven by a growing focus on product innovation, a surge in demand for the Ebola Treatment in the developed regions, and potential opportunities in the developing regions.

The presented market study bifurcates the global Ebola Treatment Market on the basis of geography, applications, and end-use industries.

The competitive outlook section touches upon the business prospects of some of the most established market players in the Ebola Treatment Market. The company profiles of each company are included in the report along with data including revenue growth, production capacity, domestic and regional presence, product portfolio, and more.

key players in the global Ebola treatment market and are conducting trials on a set of experimental drugs.

The global Ebola treatment market growth is driven by the increasing incidence rates of Ebola viral infection and Ebola outbreaks. As per WHO, U.S. & U.K. governments, availability of different treatment procedures to treat Ebola is expected to drive the Ebola viral disease market growth during the forecast period. The Ebola treatment market also includes therapies for those who already have Ebola, and vaccines to prevent the deadly virus. Various drug companies and regulators in the U.S. are taking a two-pronged approach in finding a way to treat the virus. Approval of vaccines are taking a longer time but when vaccines undergo trials, adoption and availability could be a limiting factor for global Ebola treatment market growth.

On the basis of treatment type, the global Ebola treatment market can be segmented as follows:

Vaccine (Under Trials) cAd3-Zebov rVSV-Zebov TKMEbola AVI-7537 HEB BCRX NNVC

Drugs (Under Trials) Brincidofovir ZMapp Favipiravir Zoloft Vascor



On the basis of end user, the global Ebola treatment market can be segmented as follows:

Hospitals 500+ Beds 250-499 Beds Less than 250 Beds

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Specialized Clinics

Army Camps (Veteran Facilities)

Geographically, the global Ebola treatment market is segmented into five regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Control measures are established in Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Guinea. Previously affected countries are Nigeria, Senegal, Spain, U.S., Mali, U.K. and Italy. Among all regions, MEA are expected to witness a high growth rate over the forecast period owing to the large number of affected population in these regions. North America is the major contributor to the global Ebola treatment market mainly due to its pharmaceutical companies having hubs in the U.S. & Europe. MEA is recovering from medical crisis and is anticipated to have a positive landscape for the growth of the global Ebola treatment market. A healthy CAGR is projected to be registered in the global Ebola treatment market due to a surge in the number of pharmaceuticals and healthcare initiatives being undertaken globally.

The key players in the global Ebola Treatment market are

Arbutus Biopharma

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NanoViricides, Inc.

NewLink Genetics Corporation

Chimerix, Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics

Mapp Biopharmaceutical, Inc.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, and applications.

