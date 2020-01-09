Corporate Wellness Market Insights, Future Trends, On-going Demand, Opportunities, Segmentation, and Forecast till 2027

A comprehensive view of the Corporate Wellness market is covered with competitive landscape and analysis of PEST analysis for the market. PEST analysis provides information on a political, economic, social and technological perspective of the macro-environment from Corporate Wellness market perspective that helps market players understand the factor which can affect business’s activities and performance.

Corporate wellness programs are designed to encourage and support a approach to employee wellbeing by creating an organizational culture of health.

The key players influencing the market are:

Wellness Corporate Solutions, LLC

Well Nation

Virgin Pulse

Compsych Corporation

Aduro, Inc

Beacon Health Options

Exos

Fit Bit Inc

Us Corporate Wellness Inc

Central Corporate Wellness

The global corporate wellness market is segmented on the basis of service, category, end user. On the basis of service, the market is segmented into Health Risk Assessment, Fitness Services, Smoking Cessation, Health Screening, Nutrition and Weight Management, Stress Management, Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services, Health Education Services, Others. Based on the category the market is divided into Fitness and Nutrition Consultants, Psychological Therapists, Organizations/Employers. On the basis of end user the market is segmented into Small-scale Organizations, Medium-scale Organizations, Large-scale Organizations.

Corporate Wellness Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Corporate Wellness Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market. Key Benefits This report provides a detailed study of Corporate Wellness\ market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global Corporate Wellness\ market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

