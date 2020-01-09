Chatbot Market Expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027

This market research report provides a big picture on “Chatbot Market” 2027, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the “Chatbot’s hike in terms of revenue.

The global chatbot market accounted to US$ 1072.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 9475.1 Mn by 2027.

Artificial intelligence allows businesses to prioritize and automate decision making, analyze big complex structured and unstructured data to provide deeper insights and improve efficiency by accurate planning. With all these applications, artificial intelligence enables businesses to improve operational efficiency, lower operating costs, enhance service quality and customer experience. With the increasing business complexities and high adoption of artificial intelligence across the industries, the market for Chatbots is expected to surge during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned:-

Amazon Web Services Artificial Solutions Creative Virtual Pvt. Ltd. CX Company eGain Corporation IBM Corporation INBENTA TECHNOLOGIES INC Microsoft Nuance Communications, Inc.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the Chatbot market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.

To understand the structure of Chatbot market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key Chatbot players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Chatbot with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Chatbot submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Chatbot market based on product and application. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

