Automotive Oil Filter Market By Demand Services, Developments, Advancements, Application, Platforms Types, Industry Growth Drivers and Geographical Overview 2017 to 2022

The Automotive Oil Filter Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2017 to 2022. The business intelligence study of the Automotive Oil Filter Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Automotive Oil Filter Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Each market player encompassed in the Automotive Oil Filter Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Automotive Oil Filter Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

Competitive Landscape

In 2017, Mahle GmBH- a German manufacturer of automotive parts- launched its latest and exclusive range of fuel filters with enhanced efficiency. Mahle unveiled these new filters and claimed an efficiency increase of nearly 4-6%. This move is a part of Mahle’s production launch and development strategies, which remain indispensable for organic growth of the company.

In 2018, Denso Corporation- a Japanese manufacturer of automotive components manufacturer- made an official announcement of acquisition of EASE Simulation Inc., a company specializing in automotive diagnostics technology. EASE Simulation will be merging with Denso in a bid to develop industry-best aftermarket products, technology, and services.

Other players included in the report on automotive oil filter market are FRAM Group IP LLC, Sogefi S.p.A, Hengst SE & Co. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, K & N Engineering, Inc., UFI FILTERS Spa, Champion Laboratories, Inc., Donaldson Company, Inc., Mann+Hummel GmbH, Cummins Inc., and Freudenberg & Co. KG.

Manufacturers Focus on Development of Extended Life Oil Filters to Uphold Engine Efficiency

Increasing concerns of engine damage caused by the contaminants in oil continues to be a key factor fuelling investments in automotive oil filter market. Oil filters made of different types of filter media, including cellulose filter, synthetic filter, and others, are being adopted to uphold and boost the engine efficiency.

To meet the ever-evolving demand for extended oil change intervals, manufacturers in automotive oil filter market continue to focus on development of extended life oil filters. Companies operating in automotive oil filter market space are channeling their efforts toward developing automotive oil filters of the highest quality standards using premium components. Moreover, key players in automotive oil filter market are also replacing metallic elements of oil filters with plastic ones in a bid to adhere to the pervasive trend of ‘light weighting’.

Automotive Oil Filter Market- Research Methodology

The research study on automotive oil filter market offers a comprehensive analysis and an in-depth opportunity assessment of the automotive oil filter market over the forecast period. The research methodology used in the report on automotive oil filter market is a well-designed method combining two steps- primary and secondary research. The tested and proven research methodology used for compilation of report on automotive oil filter market makes the research study ‘one-of-its kind’.

The primary phase of the research methodology used for automotive oil filter market report involves in-person interactions with industry experts and key market participants. The secondary phase of the research methodology used for compiling automotive oil filter market report involves a detailed study of reliable sources, including journals, press releases, paid databases, company websites, and others. The insights garnered for automotive oil filter market report are further verified by industry experts in a bid to avoid any sort of indiscrepancy. The credibility of intelligence in automotive oil filter market report can be ascribed to the proprietary research methodology of Fact.MR.

