Aluminum Oxide Market Current Outlook Of Industry & Forecast 2016 – 2024

Global Aluminum Oxide market report

Analysts at TMR, influenced by the potential, have published a report on the global Aluminum Oxide market. As per the report, government support, rising consumption of Aluminum Oxide , and enhanced purchasing capacity of consumers are characterizing the Aluminum Oxide market is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast timeframe 2019-2029.

competitive landscape. The comprehensive market overview helps stakeholders to identify lucrative growth avenues and zero in on imminent investment pockets in various regions.

Global Aluminum Oxide Market: Trends and Opportunities

The global aluminum oxide market is primarily driven by myriad applications in various industries such as ceramic, pharmaceutical, medical, and electronics. Owing to its unique physical and chemical properties, the aluminum oxide is witnessing extensive demand in a number of industrial manufacturing applications, thereby boosting the market. The spiraling demand for aluminum oxide in the ceramic industry as porous ceramics materials to enhance their thermal conductivity is expected to catalyze the market in the coming years. The emerging demand for aluminum oxide in the medical industry as transplants is projected to fuel the market throughout the forecast period. The marked biomaterial acceptance of aluminum oxide has propelled its demand for implants in various surgeries.

A large number of applications of aluminum oxide as nanomaterials is expected to significantly accentuate the market in the forthcoming years. However, marked health concerns arising due to its exposure is a key factor likely to impede the market to an extent. Although aluminum oxide does not have carcinogenic effect, short-term exposure is known to cause respiratory tract infection and inflammation of eyes, while long-term exposure may affect our central nervous system. Nevertheless, constant improvements are being made to explore promising applications in the medical and biotechnology industries as implantable biomaterials. This is anticipated to open up exciting growth prospects for market players in major regions. In addition, advancement in manufacturing technology has led to newer applications in the ceramic industry, opening up lucrative growth avenues through the forecast period.

Global Aluminum Oxide Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, North America and Asia Pacific are prominent markets for aluminum oxide. A large number of current and emerging applications of aluminum oxide in the pharmaceutical and medical industries is fuelling the Asia Pacific market. A major chunk of the consumption of aluminum oxide materials comes from countries such as India and China. The substantial growth of the North America market, on the other hand, is attributed to a wide range of applications in the ceramic industry.

Companies mentioned in the report

Some of the major players operating in the aluminum market are Sasol Limited, Nivaka Pharmaceuticals Industries, MTC Wesgo, Snam Abrasives Pvt. Ltd., Tirupati Industries, Khambhalay Abrasive, Chemicals India Company, and Almatis.

