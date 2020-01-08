Synthetic Lubricant Basestocks Market 2019 Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Industry Sales, Profits and Regional Analysis
The global Synthetic Lubricant Basestocks market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Synthetic Lubricant Basestocks market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Synthetic Lubricant Basestocks market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Synthetic Lubricant Basestocks market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Synthetic Lubricant Basestocks market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
BASF
Nyco
Shanghai Fox
Chevron Phillips
Huntsman
Israel Chemicals Ltd.
Daihachi Chemical Industry
Calumet Specialty Products
Chemtura
Dow Chemical Company
ExxonMobil
Idemitsu Kosan
INEOS
Inolex
Clariant
Croda
NACO Synthetics
NOF Corporation
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Polyalkylene glycol
Polyalphaolefins
Polyisobutenes
Phosphate esters
Synthetic esters
Others
Segment by Application
Oil & Gas
Chemical
Others
Each market player encompassed in the Synthetic Lubricant Basestocks market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Synthetic Lubricant Basestocks market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
