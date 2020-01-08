Small satellite for exploring far off planets goes silent

Mission experts at Jet Propulsion Laboratory of NASA, located in Pasadena, California, have lost trace with the ASTERIA satellite. The experts designed the space ship of a briefcase sized-satellite to explore planets found outside the solar system. The last time ASTERIA, a short form of Arcsecond Space Telescope Enabling Research Astrophysics, took place on December 5, last year. Its efforts to make its contact anticipate continuing March of this year.

Arcsecond Space Telescope Enabling Research Astrophysics is part of the category of satellites known as ‘CubeSats,’ and they appear in varied sizes. However, they are typically sale than the size of a suitcase. Prepared ready to perform their work on November 20, 2017, the technology display operation showed that several technologies, in charge of studying and possibly finding exoplanets (planets’ revolving stars apart from the solar), could be concentrated to fit in small satellites. The use of the small satellites could help more significant exoplanet operations such as the Transiting Exoplanet Satellite Survey (TESS) of NASA.

Arcsecond Space Telescope Enabling Research Astrophysics explored a large group of nearby stars and

