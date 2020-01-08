Insect Feed Market 2019 To Witness Huge Growth Rate (CAGR of 27.4%) by 2025

The Global Insect Feed Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2025 : The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Insect Feed Market. The report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Insect Feed Market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, Manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Insect Feed Market.

The global Insect Feed market is valued at 161.8 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 896.5 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 27.4% during 2021-2026.

Insects used as feed forlivestock have less market penetration,ascompared to regular feed. Fish meal, fish oil, soybeans, and several other grains(regular feed) are the most commonly used ingredients in animal feed. According to FAO, procurement of these key ingredients accounts for over 65 %of the production costs, in the manufacture of animal feed. In addition, the price of these raw materials is observed to be increasing at a significant rate in the recent years.

Europe ranks as the largest in terms of market size of insect feed globally, it consists of 50% of the whole global market in 2018. Asia-Pacific follows with 25% revenue share.

The poultry feed sector accounted for over 40 %of global insect feed market in 2016. The poultry industry has expanded rapidly in the developing countries, sincethe last two decades(43.5 million metric ton of poultry meat wasproduced in 1990, while 81 million metric tonwasproduced in 2005, and the production is projected to reach over 200 million metric tonby 2030). Grasshoppers, crickets, cockroaches, termites, lice, stink bugs, cicadas, aphids, scale insects, psyllids, beetles, caterpillars, flies, fleas, bees, wasps, and ants have been used as complementary food sources for poultry

Key Players of the Global Insect Feed Market

AgriProtein, Enterra Feed, Entofood, Entomo Farms, Intrexon Corp, Hexafly, HiProMine, Innova Feed, MealFood Europe, Proti-Farm, Protix, Ynsect, etc.

Segmentation by product type:

Meal Worms

Fly Larvae

Others

Segmentation by application:

Aquaculture

Pet Food

Animal Feed

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers 2019-2025:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, JaInsect Feed, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Panama, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Report Highlights

Comprehensive pricing analysis on the basis of product, application, and regional segments

The detailed assessment of the vendor landscape and leading companies to help understand the level of competition in the global Insect Feed market

Deep insights about regulatory and investment scenarios of the global Insect Feed market

Analysis of market effect factors and their impact on the forecast and outlook of the global Insect Feed market

A roadmap of growth opportunities available in the global Insect Feed market with the identification of key factors

The exhaustive analysis of various trends of the global Insect Feed market to help identify market developments

