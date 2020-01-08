Electric Water Heater Market Set reach US$ 21,478.7 Mn by 2027

Electric water heater market on a global scenario was valued at US$ 14,078.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, to reach US$ 21,478.7 Mn by 2027.

Water heating accounts for a considerable proportion of domestic energy use in all economies. The electric storages water heater comes in two product types, such as storage electric water heater and non-storage water heater. The electric storages water heater used where the electric element provides heating, and they are used in homes and businesses. While the non-storage water heater includes an instantaneous water heater, which heats the water instantly, such types of heaters are best suited for homes. It can lessen water heating costs by half as it is able to adjust the amount of electricity required to warm up the water.

This Research gives the idea to aim at your targeted customer’s understanding, needs and demands. The Electric Water Heater industry is becoming increasingly dynamic and innovative, with more number of private players enrolling the industry.

The electric water heater market has been derived from market trends and revenue generation factors from five different regions across the globe namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the global electric water heater market. Whereas, APAC, followed by Europe, holds the highest market share in the electric water heater market in 2018.

Leading Key Players:

AO Smith Corporation Ariston Thermo S.p.A Bajaj Electricals Ltd. Bradford White Corp. Whirlpool Corporation Haier Inc. Midea Group Bosch Thermotechnology Siemens AG Viesmann Group

In addition, the report discusses Electric Water Heater business strategies, sales and market channels, market volume and buyer’s information, demand and supply ratio across the globe. The report segments the worldwide Electric Water Heater based on the type of product, end users, and regions. It describes the performance of an individual segment in Electric Water Heater growth.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period 2019-2027.

Key factors driving the Electric Water Heater

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Electric Water Heater

Challenges to market growth

Detailed company profiles of key vendor of “Electric Water Heater”

Detailed SWOT analysis of ten profiled companies

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in “Electric Water Heater”

Trending factors influencing the market in different geographical regions

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors

PEST analysis of the market for the five major regions

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Electric Water Heater market based on product and application. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

