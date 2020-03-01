Frozen Fruit Bars Market Expected To Be The Most Attractive Market During Upcoming Years
Frozen fruit bars are prepared by mixing and partially dehydrating fresh fruit juice or pulp along with sweeteners, water, acid, flavors, fruit juice concentrates, and other ingredients, which is followed by restructuring and freezing. Frozen fruit bars are flavorful and nutritious. They are high in fiber & carbohydrates, contain minerals & vitamins and are have a low fat content. Many fresh fruits are seasonal and are perishable in nature. Therefore preparing frozen fruit bars from fresh fruits is an innovative method to preserve fruits. Thus, frozen fruit bars are the…Read More