Hydrolyzed wheat protein refers to the amber-colored liquid derived from wheat germs. It is an oligosaccharide and an excellent source of non-animal protein. The hydrolysis of wheat involves the extraction of wheat nutrients by an alkaline or enzymatic process. Alarming increase in the prevalence rate of celiac disease is expected to drive the demand for hydrolyzed wheat flour in the baking industry. This is attributed to the fact that Furthermore, the use of hydrolyzed wheat protein in the cosmetic industry is fueling the market growth. With the rise in number…